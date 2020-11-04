ALLENSTOWN- Edward "Pee Wee" Letendre, 85, of Allenstown, passed away at peacefully at home surrounded by his family on October 31, 2020.
Born in Pembroke, Pee Wee was the son of the late Lucien and Belle (Bertrand) Letendre. He was raised and educated in Suncook and resided here his entire life. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served his country during the Vietnam War.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed at the Irving Gas Station for over nine years. He greatly enjoyed carpentry as well as fishing, painting and puzzles.
He was predeceased by his sons, Peter and Mark Letendre and his siblings: Roger, Maurice, Chester and Donald Letendre, Irene Desfosse, Pauline Botsford and Estelle Lambert.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Joseph Letendre and Michelle St. Hilaire of Pembroke, his sister, Marceline Talbot of Candia, his longtime friend, Irene Croteau and her family, four grandchildren as well as countless nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, a private family burial will take place. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com