Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward P. Gartland Jr..
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery
MILFORD - Edward P. Gartland Jr. passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
Born on Dec. 20, 1939, in New York, N.Y., he was the son of Edward P. Gartland Sr. and Helen Leonard Gartland.
Educated by nuns and brothers in all catholic schools, he graduated with honors from Chaminade High School.
In 1962, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, beginning a 27-year military career. He served his country with honor and distinction.
During his civilian service, Ed was employed by the U.S. Postal Service from 1970 to 1972; the Federal Aviation Administration as an air traffic controller from 1972 to 1981; and ultimately by the National Security Agency as a Thai/Lao/German linguist, and as a senior intelligence analyst before retiring in 1995.
Retirement held no excitement for Ed so he decided to work for Fred Smith, which gave him opportunities to travel around the world sharing the cockpit with the FedEx crew. He left FedEx in 2001 to start his own travel agency, Rainbow Cruises, that provided him much joy and satisfaction.
Ed had an unquenchable desire for knowledge and acquired various degrees attending many institutions of learning. Among them were Howard Payne College, Texas; Daniel Webster College; U.S. Marine Corps Command & Staff College in Virginia; and the U.S, Air War College, Germany.
His military as well as his civilian service provided him the opportunity to live in the Philippines, Panama, Thailand and Germany, enjoying the local culture and customs.
Ed's hobbies included reading, collecting model trains, flying, traveling and square dancing with the Wolf Rocker Square Dance Club and volunteering with the Granite State Ambassadors. He loved all animals great and small.
He was a pilot, flight instructor and the flight examiner for Panama during the time he lived there, as well as a member of the Royal Thai Air Force during the years he spent living in Thailand.
Family members include his wife Hannelore; three sisters and spouses, Virginia D'Esposito and Michael Paduano, Jean and James Scharf Sr., and Patricia Kelly; nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
.
SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 13, at 10:30 a.m. from St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst St., Milford. Burial with military honors will be held on Tuesday, May 14, at 2 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 D.W. Highway, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the U.S. Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation online at www.mcsf.org; the Humane Society for Greater Nashua, 24 Ferry Road, Nashua, N.H. 03064; or Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, 545 Route 101, Bedford, N.H. 03110.
Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford, is in charge of arrangements.
For more information or to leave a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2019
