Edward T. Rozema, 67, formerly of Manchester, passed away at Catholic Medical Center on June 30, 2020.Edward was a police officer in Alabama earlier in his career. Most recently he was a resident of Bedford Hills Center. He has no known immediate family members.Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net