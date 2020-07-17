Edward T. Swierz, 96, of Manchester, N.H., passed away on July 13, 2020, at Bedford Hills Nursing Center, Bedford, N.H.
He was born on October 29, 1923, to Anthony and Salomea Swierz, and he was married to Helen Swierz his wife for 69 years and they lived in Manchester, N.H. He attended St. Casimir School and West High School. He received his degree in Civil Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1947. He was a veteran of World War II and served in the Army.
His professional career encompassed 38 years with the State of N.H. Department of Public Works in Bridge Design with 14 years as the Chief Bridge Engineer. His work included membership in the national A.A.S.H.T.O. Bridge Committee with code development responsibilities.
He was a member of Intervale Country Club (club champion 1947) and Manchester Country Club as he was an avid golfer. He was also a member of St. Joseph Society of St. Hedwig Parish.
He is survived by his wife Helen and sons Edward and wife Barbara Runyen, John and wife Colette Moffitt, and daughter Susan and husband Robert Michaud. Grand children include Michael Swierz, Derek Miner, Kevin Miner and Matthew Runyen. There is one great grandchild, Jack Runyen.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and looked forward to yearly vacations in Maine as well as day trips to the mountains and the beach,
Services will include a visitation between 9.00 and 10.30 AM on July 20, 2020, at Durning Bykowski Young Funeral Home and a mass of Christian burial at St. Hedwig Parish at 11.00 AM followed by a cemetery committal service,
The family of Edward T. Swierz would like to extend our thankful appreciation to the staff at Bedford Hills Nursing Center for the wonderful and gracious care that was given to him while he stayed at the Homestead Unit and also extend a special thanks to Sister Thomas for her loving care.
