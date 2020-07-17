1/1
Edward Theodore Swierz
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward T. Swierz, 96, of Manchester, N.H., passed away on July 13, 2020, at Bedford Hills Nursing Center, Bedford, N.H.

He was born on October 29, 1923, to Anthony and Salomea Swierz, and he was married to Helen Swierz his wife for 69 years and they lived in Manchester, N.H. He attended St. Casimir School and West High School. He received his degree in Civil Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1947. He was a veteran of World War II and served in the Army.

His professional career encompassed 38 years with the State of N.H. Department of Public Works in Bridge Design with 14 years as the Chief Bridge Engineer. His work included membership in the national A.A.S.H.T.O. Bridge Committee with code development responsibilities.

He was a member of Intervale Country Club (club champion 1947) and Manchester Country Club as he was an avid golfer. He was also a member of St. Joseph Society of St. Hedwig Parish.

He is survived by his wife Helen and sons Edward and wife Barbara Runyen, John and wife Colette Moffitt, and daughter Susan and husband Robert Michaud. Grand children include Michael Swierz, Derek Miner, Kevin Miner and Matthew Runyen. There is one great grandchild, Jack Runyen.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and looked forward to yearly vacations in Maine as well as day trips to the mountains and the beach,

Services will include a visitation between 9.00 and 10.30 AM on July 20, 2020, at Durning Bykowski Young Funeral Home and a mass of Christian burial at St. Hedwig Parish at 11.00 AM followed by a cemetery committal service,

The family of Edward T. Swierz would like to extend our thankful appreciation to the staff at Bedford Hills Nursing Center for the wonderful and gracious care that was given to him while he stayed at the Homestead Unit and also extend a special thanks to Sister Thomas for her loving care.

Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Hedwig Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
285 Manchester Street
Manchester, NH 03103-5210
(603) 624-4845
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 16, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the families. Rest easy and in peace now Uncle Edward Swierz. Thank you for being a great American. Gods Blessings.
Glen kelley
July 16, 2020
Uncle Ed ..it's still burned in my memory something you said to me as a 9 year old who had just lost his father, sitting in that big huge chair at the funeral home and wondering what's next...you came up to me and said you know Russell you need to be the man of the house and I took that to heart all my life... thank you... may you rest in peace...see you some day again..
Russell D'Agostino
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved