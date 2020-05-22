Edwin B. King, 74, of Derry NH passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He was born in Portsmouth NH on June 11, 1945, a son of the late Paul and Louise (Bennett) King. He had been a resident of Derry for many years, but grew up in Londonderry and often reminisced about his very happy childhood there.
He was a graduate of Pinkerton Academy, class of 1963, and also earned a degree from Hesser College in the 70's. Edwin was a US Army veteran and served in Vietnam during the war. He had been employed in the electronics industry until his retirement, and traveled extensively for work. He attended Journey Church in Derry.
Ed loved being retired and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed his time searching for the perfect fishing hole, playing cards, restoring old furniture and woodworking in general, and building things for his grandchildren. But he was most famous for his cooking, and was often referred to as Chef Boy O Boy. He loved nothing better than to spend a morning in the kitchen, concocting a vat of something delicious to pass out to family and friends. His chili was killer.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon A. (Johnson) King of Derry; three children, Dr. Edwin B. king and his wife Leslie of Pittsburgh, PA, daughter Allison M. King of Derry, and son Jonathan M. King and his wife, Jenny, of Manchester; six grandchildren, Maya and Adam of Pittsburgh, and Delaney, Liam, Rowan, and Kiernan of Manchester, all of whom he adored. He is also survived by his brother Paul and his wife Mary, of Hopkinton, NH, and his sister Patricia Hauser and her husband Allen, of Londonderry, plus several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date when families can gather safely. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of Derry. The Peabody Funeral Homes of Derry and Londonderry are assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on May 22, 2020.