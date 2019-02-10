Edwin August Butenhof, age 87, passed away at the Kendal at Hanover NH, January 29th, 2019. Born in San Francisco June 29th, 1931, eldest son of Edwin A. Butenhof and Metta (Mull) Butenhof. He survived his younger brother James. He received his baccalaureate degree in chemistry from U. California Berkeley in 1953, then a master's degree from U. Wisconsin Madison in 1954. His wife of 58 years, Barbara (Hartman) Butenhof, passed in 2013. They met dancing and were avid dancers ever after. Ed worked for Kodak in Rochester, NY for 34 years, retiring in May 1989 as Director of Personnel. Ed greatly valued volunteer work and participated in many charitable and trade organizations. A favorite organization was the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering (NACME). He enjoyed writing and performing folk songs well into retirement. Edwin and Barbara raised three sons David R., Kenneth J., and Alan K. and lived to enjoy six grandchildren. A Memorial Service is planned for family and friends at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Manchester at 669 Union Street, Manchester, NH on February 16 starting at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Heifer (https://www.heifer.org/).
|
Unitarian Universalist Church
669 Union St
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 625-6854
