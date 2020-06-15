Edwin D. Fitzgerald
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin D. Fitzgerald born on March 24, 1933 died on June 11, 2020 peacefully at his residence in Raymond, NH surrounded by family. Son of Mildred V and Dennis L Fitzgerald. Husband of Eleanor E Fitzgerald (Gage). Married on September 26, 1959 to the love of his life at St. Albert the Great Catholic church in Weymouth, MA. Graduated from Weymouth High School in 1952. Received BA in Business Administration from New Hampshire College in 1982. Enlisted in US Navy directly from high school. Retired as Chief Petty Office after over 20 years of service. Devout Catholic throughout his lifetime. His greatest joys in life were spending time with his children and grandchildren. During his enlistment visited all US states and many countries. Continued travelling with wife after their retirement. Generous, loving man to all who knew him. Always willing to help where needed and quick with a joke and a laugh. Lived a happy, comfortable life and enjoyed the simple joys of sharing a cookie and a scoop of ice cream with anyone, anytime. Predeceased by his parents and brother Martin F Fitzgerald.

Edwin is survived by his wife, Eleanor E. Fitzgerald (Gage), Daughter, Christine MF Boutin and husband Robert M Boutin; Daughter, Cathleen M Fitzgerald; Son, Timothy J Fitzgerald; Daughter Maureen A Miller and husband Scott T Miller; grandchildren Heather Boutin; Michelle Boutin; Ashlee Ranger; Chelsea Libby and husband Ronnie Libby; Sean Ranger; Kathryn Fitzgerald; Allicyn Fitzgerald; Ryan Miller; Evan Miller; Justin Miller; and great-grandchildren Jameson Libby and Finnegan Libby; Sister, Dorothy Fitzgerald; Brother, David Fitzgerald and wife Susan Fitzgerald; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours for Edwin will be held on Tuesday, June 16 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. in Manchester NH. A funeral service will take place the following day at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Parish, 200 Pleasant St. Epping NH, and he will be laid to rest at the NH State Veterans Cemetery immediately afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Edwin's memory to Manchester VNA Hospice Care.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Service
11:30 - 12:00 PM
NH State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 14, 2020
Fair Winds & Following Seas Chief Fitzgerald....
Miguel Yanez
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved