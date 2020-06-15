Edwin D. Fitzgerald born on March 24, 1933 died on June 11, 2020 peacefully at his residence in Raymond, NH surrounded by family. Son of Mildred V and Dennis L Fitzgerald. Husband of Eleanor E Fitzgerald (Gage). Married on September 26, 1959 to the love of his life at St. Albert the Great Catholic church in Weymouth, MA. Graduated from Weymouth High School in 1952. Received BA in Business Administration from New Hampshire College in 1982. Enlisted in US Navy directly from high school. Retired as Chief Petty Office after over 20 years of service. Devout Catholic throughout his lifetime. His greatest joys in life were spending time with his children and grandchildren. During his enlistment visited all US states and many countries. Continued travelling with wife after their retirement. Generous, loving man to all who knew him. Always willing to help where needed and quick with a joke and a laugh. Lived a happy, comfortable life and enjoyed the simple joys of sharing a cookie and a scoop of ice cream with anyone, anytime. Predeceased by his parents and brother Martin F Fitzgerald.Edwin is survived by his wife, Eleanor E. Fitzgerald (Gage), Daughter, Christine MF Boutin and husband Robert M Boutin; Daughter, Cathleen M Fitzgerald; Son, Timothy J Fitzgerald; Daughter Maureen A Miller and husband Scott T Miller; grandchildren Heather Boutin; Michelle Boutin; Ashlee Ranger; Chelsea Libby and husband Ronnie Libby; Sean Ranger; Kathryn Fitzgerald; Allicyn Fitzgerald; Ryan Miller; Evan Miller; Justin Miller; and great-grandchildren Jameson Libby and Finnegan Libby; Sister, Dorothy Fitzgerald; Brother, David Fitzgerald and wife Susan Fitzgerald; and many nieces and nephews.Calling Hours for Edwin will be held on Tuesday, June 16 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. in Manchester NH. A funeral service will take place the following day at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Parish, 200 Pleasant St. Epping NH, and he will be laid to rest at the NH State Veterans Cemetery immediately afterwards.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Edwin's memory to Manchester VNA Hospice Care.