MANCHESTER - Effie Dovas, 86, of Manchester, died July 14, 2019, in her home after a sudden illness.



Born in Manchester on May 29, 1933, she was the daughter of George and Evangeline (Manolis) Dovas. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



In 1952, Effie graduated from Manchester High School Central.



Before retiring, Effie assisted in the operation of Post Office Fruit with her sister, Catherine, for many years.



Devoted to her faith, she was a lifelong member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral.



Effie had an affinity for the ocean and enjoyed spending time at Hampton Beach. She was a loving and devoted sister and aunt. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing this remarkable woman.



Family members include two brothers, John Dovas and his wife, Marie, of Manchester, and A. George Dovas and his wife, Evelyn, of Hampton; her godson, George Dovas of Manchester; and nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.



She was predeceased by her sister, Catherine Dovas.



SERVICES: A calling hour is Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. in St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St., Manchester.



The funeral service is planned for Thursday at 11 a.m. in the cathedral with the Rev. Michael Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to Senior Choir of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St., Manchester.



Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



