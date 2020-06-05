Effie E. Hall passed away at age 99 on May 31, 2020 as a result of a fall. Born in Natick, MA on 12/10/20, Effie was the daughter of Sven and Ester Erickson. She was predeceased by her husband, George who died in 2005 and son, Stanley E. who died in 2016.
Primarily a homemaker, Effie worked as a bookkeeper in the Financial District in Boston for years and then for the Telephone Company. After moving to Merrimack, NH she continued working as a bookkeeper part time and volunteering at Merrimack Valley Home Health Care and the Red Cross. After moving to Nashua, she began volunteering at Southern NH Medical Center and recently completed her 13th year at the hospital.
Effie is survived by two sons, George R. Hall, Jr. and his wife Maryann of Hudson, NH and Roland P. Hall and his wife Rhonda of Franklin, NH; her three grandchildren, Jennifer M. Hall of Melrose, MA, Toby Hall and his partner Connie of Santa Maria, CA; Tyler Hall and his wife Sara of Windsor, NH. two step-grandsons, Chris Cote and his wife Katie of New Hampton, NH and Ray Cote and his wife Ashley of Ashland, NH. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Internment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be planned after pandemic protocols are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Effie's memory may be made to charity of one's choice.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 5, 2020.