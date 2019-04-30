BEDFORD - Effie R. (Kelipouri) Burghardt, 73, of Bedford, formerly of Manchester, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Nov. 14, 1944, in Greece, she was very devout to her Greek Orthodox religion.
Effie had a love for cooking Greek food and always could be seen spending time in her award-winning garden at home. What Effie enjoyed most, however, was spending time with her family that she loved so much.
Effie worked many years for the Felton Brush Co. on Lincoln Street in Manchester.
She was the beloved wife of the late Roman Burghardt, who passed away in 1996.
Family members include her children, Irene Purselley, Sofia Biagiotti, Elena Pashos and Michael R. Burghardt; grandchildren, Nathan O'Brien and Lola Pashos; a great-granddaughter, Althea O'Brien; and her twin brother, George Kelipouri of Greece.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, May 2, from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service starting at 11 a.m. in Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester. Interment will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 30, 2019