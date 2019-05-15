MANCHESTER - Elaine (LaValley) Delgenio, 48, passed away on March 12, 2019.
Born in Manchester on Aug. 18, 1970, she was the daughter of the late Richard G. LaValley of Hooksett, and Karen Demers Buchanan of Goffstown and Bunnell, Fla. She spent her childhood in Florida before returning to New Hampshire.
She was a loving wife and a caring and giving person who had a very strong love for animals.
Family members include her husband Dave Tacy and family; a son, Tyler Tardiff of Manchester; a brother, Brian Buchanan and his family of Florida; and aunts, uncles and cousins of the LaValley and Demers families.
SERVICES: There are no services planned.
Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of N.H. in Bedford, N.H.
Published in Union Leader on May 15, 2019