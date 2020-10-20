METHUEN, Mass. -- Elaine L. (Dalrymple) Borowski Brough, 98, of Methuen, passed away with family peacefully from natural causes at Methuen Village Assisted Living on Oct. 4, 2020.



She was born on June 27, 1922, to the late Philip D. and Mildred (Jenkins) Dalrymple, and was the wife of the late Charles Gordon Brough.



Elaine was born in Methuen, Mass., and spent her childhood there, graduating from Abbot Academy, class of 1940. She played the piano and loved their musical events. She was an eager skier, and took lesson from Hannes Schneider in North Conway, N.H., using the Arlberg Technique (Bend ze knees!). She went on to Vermont Jr. College, graduated with the class of 1942. where she continued to ski, and one winter was voted the Carnival Queen for that seasonal event. She then attended Boston University School of Practical Arts and Letters.



She married Robert H. Borowski in 1944 and is survived by two sons, Robert P. Borowski with wife, Mary L. Eastman, of Nashua, N.H., and their two children, Kendra L. Borowski of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Robert P. Borowski Jr., of Merrimack, N.H. Second son, Carl E. Borowski, lives in Clearwater, Fla.



In 1962, she married Charles Gordon Brough of North Andover, Mass. His two sons are Richard G. Brough from Glen Allen, Va., and George F. Brough with wife, Denise Brough, of Queen Creek, Ariz., and their two children, Gregory and Douglas Brough.



Elaine's family through her mother's side dates back to 1638 with John Cluff in Salisbury, Mass. She was active in the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and went many times to Washington, D.C., as a page for their annual meetings. She once met President Eisenhower, and still has the cashmere coat she was wearing that day. She was a former Regent of the local Samuel Adams Chapter of the DAR, as had been both her mother and grandmother, Grace M. Jenkins.



She was also a member of the Women Descendants of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Co. of Massachusetts, related through Rev. Samuel Phillips, 1675 (founder of Phillips Academy). Husband Gordon Brough graduated from Phillips Academy in 1939.



Elaine was a Library Trustee for the town of Hampstead, N.H., and generously gave of her time as a volunteer for many projects and groups over her lifetime. She won the best decorated home dÃ©cor award several times for the best decorated home for outdoor Christmas decorations in Hampstead, N.H., and pursued her interest in flowers and arranging. She also gave floral arrangement demonstrations for the Hampstead Extension Service.



She worked over the years for the family business, Dalrymple Oil Co. in Lawrence, and Dalrymple Gas Co, Salem, N.H. ; the U.S. Post Office in South Byfield, Mass.; and the former White Pines College in Chester, N.H.



Upon her husband's retirement, they moved to Venice, Fla., and upon his death, she moved to Andover, Mass., and enjoyed her favorite pastimes of reading, knitting, and doing the N.Y. Times crossword puzzles. She enjoyed being close again to her children, grandchildren, and family.



She is survived by her younger sister, Esther L. (Dalrymple) Wheatley from Alfred, Maine, and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her helpful neighbor and friend, Chris Cormier, and to the staff and caring providers at Hospice Services of Massachusetts and at Methuen Village Assisted Living, all of whom did a heroic and outstanding job working under difficult pandemic conditions since March.



A remembrance graveside service is planned for Spring 2021. The Conte Funeral Home in North Andover, Mass., is in charge of arrangements. Donations for her care could be sent with thanks, and sent to Methuen Village, 4 Gleason Street, Methuen, MA 01844.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store