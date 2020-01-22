Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine L. Learnerd. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Celebration of Life 5:30 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Elaine L. Learned, 73, of Manchester, passed away on Jan. 19, 2020, in the Concord Hospice House after a brief illness.



Born in Hanover on Aug. 30, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Harley and Meryle (Dearborn) Learned.



In 1964, she graduated from Newbury High School. She earned her medical secretary degree from Pierce College, Concord, in 1966.



Elaine worked 12 years for Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital. She moved to Manchester and worked as a secretary at Amoskeag National Bank. She then worked 33 years as a medical secretary for Catholic Medical Center cardiology/cardiac cath lab before retiring in 2011.



Elaine was surrounded by many friends. She enjoyed walking with a special group of friends, trips to Florida, Stark Park concerts, and craft fairs. She loved Coastal Maine and seeing the Beach Boys in concert at the Club Casino. Elaine enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox and going to their spring training camp in Florida. She also was an avid animal lover who treasured her beloved cats. She loved reading her newspaper and doing all the puzzles on a daily basis.



Family members include five cousins, Donna Birch of Plymouth, Betty Anne Sailer of Woodstock, Vt., Jim Murnane of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Scott Robinson of Lenox, Mass., and Sally Martineau of Walpole; and a special friend, Rita Cullen of Manchester.



SERVICES: Calling hours are 4 to 5:30 p.m. with a celebration of life beginning promptly at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, in the chapel of Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



Burial will be at a later date in Haverhill.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, N.H. 03102 or Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St., Concord, N.H. 03301.



