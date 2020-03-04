Elaine M. (Bienvenue) (Panzieri) Wood passed away at home in Harker Heights, TX on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 75. She was born the daughter of the late Ernest Bienvenue and Mary Maccarone) Bienvenue on July 1, 1944 in Manchester, N.H. She had worked in local mills, and later as a beautician and ceramics instructor. At the time of her passing, she was employed at Walmart. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her first husband Thomas J. Panzieri; her second husband, Don Wood, and her brother, Carl H. Bienvenue. She is survived by three children; Thomas A. Panzieri and his wife Shelly of Bowling Green, KY, Richard A. Panzieri of Epsom, N.H. and Tracey J. Panzierei and his wife Glenda of Temple, TX; two grandchildren, Jessica R. Harvey and Thomas A. Panzieri Jr.; brother Richard Bienvenue of Bedford, Ernest Bienvenue Jr. and his wife Lilla of Melbourne, FL; Diane Fisher and her husband Robert of Hudson, NH; and an aunt Lena Krager of W. Newburyport, MA; many nieces, nephews & cousins.SERVICES: A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11AM at St. Raphael Parish, 103 Walker St, Manchester with burial to follow.
