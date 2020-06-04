Elaine (Paradis) Powers
1946 - 2020
Elaine (Paradis) Powers, 74, of Manchester died June 2, 2020, at Villa Crest Nursing Home after a brief illness.

Born in Manchester on January 10, 1946, she was the daughter of Aime and Mary (Deschuiteneer) Paradis. She was educated in the local school system, graduating from St. George High School.

Prior to retirement, she had been employed with TD Bank.

Elaine enjoyed reading, listening to the radio, doing puzzles, and visiting with friends and family.

She was predeceased by her son, Michael Powers in 1995, as well as her two brothers, Aime Paradis and Roland Paradis.

Her family would like to extend their thanks, appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff at Villa Crest Nursing Home where she had resided over the past 3 years.

Family members include her daughter, Christine Butler of Manchester; her husband Michael and granddaughter, Emma, whom she adored. A sister, Joan Roy and her husband Tony of Goffstown, NH and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family. She will be interred next to her son in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
