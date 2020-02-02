Elaine R. Cavallaro was born June 11, 1937, the daughter of Henry Descoteaux and Valarie Strykowski of Haverhill, Mass. She passed away Jan. 31, 2020, at Arbors of Bedford from Alzheimer's and other complications.
Elaine was educated in the Haverhill school system and graduated from Haverhill High in 1955. She received a nursing degree from Lawrence General Hospital School of Nursing in 1958 and married her blind date, Anthony Cavallaro of Lawrence, Mass., on April 25, 1959.
After a brief nursing career at Lawrence General Hospital, she became a full-time homemaker to take care of her children. In this regard, helping her parents take care of 8 younger sibling brothers proved to be an invaluable asset. She was the kind of person who was always ready to give a helping hand.
Elaine is survived by her husband and her children (John, James and Steven) as well as five of her brothers (Richard, William, Brian, Joseph and Ronald). She has five grandchildren (Anthony, Jadon, Elijah, Micah, and Asher). She will be greatly missed by all, including her sisters-in-law (Carol, Linda, Yoko and Yvette) and daughters-in-law (Barbara and Amie) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, of which there were many.
SERVICES: There will be no services. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 2, 2020