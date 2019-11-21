Elaine Rae (Kruse) Maselli (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Peabody Funeral Home
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH
03038
(603)-432-2801
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Peabody Funeral Home
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anne's Parish
26 Emerson Road
Hampstead, NH
Obituary
EAST HAMPSTEAD - Elaine Rae (Kruse) Maselli, 84, of East Hampstead, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Parkland Medical Center, Derry.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 11, 1935, she was the daughter of Erwin and Ruth (Layman) Kruse.

In 1953, she graduated from Brunswick High School, Brunswick, Ohio.

Elaine was a loyal communicant of St. Anne's Parish in Hampstead.

Family members include her beloved husband, Nicholas F. Maselli; her son, Nicholas F. Maselli III of Florida; her two daughters, Karen Stevens of Deerfield, and Alicia DeSantis of Arizona; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Elaine was predeceased by three sisters, Carol Dickinson, Beverly McCumbers and Betty Mullen.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, Nov. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 10:30 a.m. from St. Anne's Parish, 26 Emerson Road, Hampstead.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, New Hampshire Affiliate, P.O. Box 31160, Hartford, Conn. 06150-1160.

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 21, 2019
