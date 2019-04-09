Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Rose Rafferty. View Sign





Born July 1, 1931, in Nashua, N.H., she was the daughter of Edward and Rose Young.



She was a talented knitter and enjoyed crocheting.



Devoted to her faith and her family, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Glendon Robert Rafferty, and a brother, Edward Vincent Young Jr.



Family members include her children, Michael Davy Rafferty and wife Beverly of Loudon, N.H., Deborah Rose Farmer of Bristol, N.H., Patrick Kevin Rafferty and wife Deborah of Defuniak Springs, Fla., Sandra Whitson of Dalzell, S.C., Rose Rafferty and Walter Varrell Jr. of Rembert, S.C.; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Catherine Sides, Palma Reardon, Barbara Costas and Christopher Burnette for their enduring friendship and care.



SERVICES: A private service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clarendon Hospice or the .



