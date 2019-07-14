Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine S. Hechtl. View Sign Service Information French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 (603)-497-4711 Service 2:00 PM the family farm, Colonial Acres Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine S. Hechtl, 88, of New Boston, N.H., passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.



She was born in Lewiston, Maine, on April 9, 1931, to Ernest and Lorena Billings Stevens.



Elaine was predeceased by the love of her life of 59 years, Richard F. Hechtl.



She earned her nursing degree and practiced until she became a full-time mother. Elaine loved and appreciated the old and new; she always knit, often braided rugs, and refinished and upholstered furniture. She was a grower of vegetables, a caretaker of the land she loved, an encourager of aspirations, and the best wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend anyone could hope for.



All that knew her will never forget her smile and laugh. All that loved her will forever be blessed by her love, gentle kindness, and incredible generosity. She leaves behind many legacies, from the farm house she and Richard restored to the large and sprawling family they created.



Elaine is survived by her three children: her daughter, Patty (Dennis) Kilar of New Boston, N.H.; Tina (John) Langley of Hollis, N.H.; and her son, Eric (Kim) Hechtl of Niles, Mich., in addition to 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was known as a grandmother to countless friends and their children.



SERVICES: Elaine's family is planning an open house at the family farm, Colonial Acres on November 30, 2019, at 2 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Boston Fire and Rescue or the New Hampshire Democratic Party.



