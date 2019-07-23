MANCHESTER - Eleanor A. Larkey, 84, of Manchester, died July 4, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born in New York City on Nov. 3, 1934, she was the daughter of Louis and Anna (Gura) Pociecha.
Before retiring, she worked as a bookkeeper for Don's Sport Center and also Dr. Meehan's Orthodontics.
Eleanor enjoyed gardening and spent countless hours knitting hundreds of caps for U.S. soldiers to wear under their helmets for comfort. Always active, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, excelled at Scrabble and spent much time in Bible study.
She was predeceased by her son, John Larkey, and her daughter, Cheryl Larkey, who died earlier this year. She was also predeceased by her brother, Thadius Pociecha.
Family members include her husband, Anthony J. Larkey of Dover; her daughter, Ann M. Larkey of Dover; her sister-in-law, Beverly Pociecha of Maulden, S.C.; her close friend, Rene Butcher of Dover; and extended family members.
.
SERVICES: A funeral service is planned for Sunday, July 28, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Manchester. A reception will follow in the church hall. Cemetery services will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 335 Smyth Road, Manchester, N.H. 03104.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
To send an online message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 23, 2019