Eleanor B. Gagnon passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on June 28, 2020 at the NH Veterans Home. She was born in Chicago on Dec. 4, 1926 to Felix and Lottie Matan.
She served in the Navy from Oct. 1950 to Oct. 1952. She married Leo E. Gagnon, then a Staff Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, on June 21, 1952. They moved to Rollinsford, NH and later to Manchester where they raised their five children.
She retired from federal civil service in 1987. She was happiest when spending time with her family - her kindness, generosity, caring and compassion made her the best mother and grandmother one could possibly have. She will be deeply missed.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Leo, her grandson, Aric and her three sisters from Chicago. She leaves behind her five children: Betty-Ann Leclerc (Ron), Keith Gagnon, Jacqueline Page, Lawrence Gagnon and Souzanne Skladony (Dave); her grandchildren: Nicole, Jeff, Kerissa, Sharyn, Sarah, Jim, Sam and Dan; her great-grandchildren: Ariana, Sutton and Emmett, along with many nieces and nephews.
Our thanks and appreciation go out to the compassionate staff at the NH Veterans Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the NH Veterans Home, 139 Winter Street, Tilton, NH 03246 is appreciated.
A calling hour will be held at St. Hedwig's Parish, corner of Orange and Beech Streets. on Thursday, 11:00-12:00, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 12:00.
Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 1, 2020.