Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Church Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Eleanor G. "Ellie" Martel, 88, of Manchester, died Jan. 7, 2020, in her home after a sudden illness.



Born in Keene on Aug. 9, 1931, she was the daughter of Joseph and Nellie (Fisher) Joyce.



Ellie attended Manchester High School West.



In her early years, she was employed in the electronic and banking industry. Afterward, she was an office manager with Caregivers of New Hampshire for 15 years.



Devoted to her faith, she was an active communicant of Sacred Heart Church.



Ellie gave herself unselfishly to her husband, children, and grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered for her kind and caring ways. Ellie took great pride in her health and followed a natural and holistic lifestyle.



She was predeceased by her husband of 34 years, Thomas E. Martel Sr. He died Nov. 2, 1981. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Julie Ann as well as a brother, Norris Joyce.



Family members include two sons, Thomas Martel Jr. of Manchester, and James Martel and his partner, Rita Chalk, of Manchester; three daughters, Theresa "Terry" Webster and her partner, Ben Cadorette of Gofftstown, Suzanne "Suzie" Dumont and her former husband, Raymond, of Hooksett, and Maria Berube and her husband, Denis, of Goffstown; 11 grandchildren, John Jr., Tracey, Brian, Troy, Tommy III, Brendan, Meagan Rose, Meaghan Julie, Rebecca, Jannessa, and Alec; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, MaryAnn Earnshaw and her husband, Jack, of Manchester; and nieces and nephews.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2 to 5 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



The funeral is Monday, Jan. 13, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. from Sacred Heart Church, Manchester.



Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, at a later date.



For more information, visit:







MANCHESTER - Eleanor G. "Ellie" Martel, 88, of Manchester, died Jan. 7, 2020, in her home after a sudden illness.Born in Keene on Aug. 9, 1931, she was the daughter of Joseph and Nellie (Fisher) Joyce.Ellie attended Manchester High School West.In her early years, she was employed in the electronic and banking industry. Afterward, she was an office manager with Caregivers of New Hampshire for 15 years.Devoted to her faith, she was an active communicant of Sacred Heart Church.Ellie gave herself unselfishly to her husband, children, and grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered for her kind and caring ways. Ellie took great pride in her health and followed a natural and holistic lifestyle.She was predeceased by her husband of 34 years, Thomas E. Martel Sr. He died Nov. 2, 1981. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Julie Ann as well as a brother, Norris Joyce.Family members include two sons, Thomas Martel Jr. of Manchester, and James Martel and his partner, Rita Chalk, of Manchester; three daughters, Theresa "Terry" Webster and her partner, Ben Cadorette of Gofftstown, Suzanne "Suzie" Dumont and her former husband, Raymond, of Hooksett, and Maria Berube and her husband, Denis, of Goffstown; 11 grandchildren, John Jr., Tracey, Brian, Troy, Tommy III, Brendan, Meagan Rose, Meaghan Julie, Rebecca, Jannessa, and Alec; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, MaryAnn Earnshaw and her husband, Jack, of Manchester; and nieces and nephews.SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2 to 5 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.The funeral is Monday, Jan. 13, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. from Sacred Heart Church, Manchester.Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, at a later date.For more information, visit: www.connorhealy.com Published in Union Leader on Jan. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close