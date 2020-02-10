Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tasker Funeral Home - Dover 621 Central Ave Dover , NH 03820 (603)-742-4961 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tasker Funeral Home - Dover 621 Central Ave Dover , NH 03820 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph Church 150 Central Ave. Send Flowers Obituary





DOVER - Eleanor K. (O'Brien) Duffy, 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in her home with her loving family at her side.Born in Dover on Aug. 11, 1923, she was the daughter of Matthew and Ella (Hartigan) O'Brien.She attended St. Mary Academy & High School until 1940 and graduated from Dover High School with the class of 1941.She was a member and past president of St. Mary Academy Guild. In addition, she was a driver for the FISH program and a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.She was a communicant of the Parish of the Assumption, St. Joseph Church and the Altar & Rosary Society at the church.Family members include her beloved husband of 72 years, Bernard J. Duffy; her seven children, Ellen Edwards of Brockton, Mass., Katheryn Duffy of Brookfield, Sheila Mone (Michael), Dennis Duffy (Dawn), Brian Duffy and Matthew Duffy, all of Dover, and Kevin Duffy (Jean) of Manchester; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. from St. Joseph Church, 150 Central Ave., Dover.The family would like to thank the Cornerstone VNA for their compassionate care.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, R.I. 02864.Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in Union Leader on Feb. 10, 2020

