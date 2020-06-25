Eleanor M. Zarotny, 97, of Manchester, NH died June 19, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, NH on May 4, 1923, she was the daughter of Hugo and Hazel (Rattigan) Werner. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City and wintered in Satellite Beach, FL.
Eleanor graduated from Manchester High School West, Class of 1941. She attended the Manchester Institute of Art.
She was an executive secretary for Met Life Regional Office, Manchester.
Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church.
Eleanor was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Eleanor had love and talent for music. In her early years she sang with the Freddie Marsh Orchestra. She enjoyed playing the piano. A gifted artist, she composed many sketches and paintings throughout her lifetime. She was an avid reader. She will be deeply missed.
She was married sixty-three years to Raymond Zarotny. He died May 22, 2005.
Family members include two sons, Walter "Buzz" Zarotny of Manchester and Mark Zarotny of Virginia Beach, VA; a daughter, Diana Clang and her husband, Richard, of Sebastian, FL; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: Services are private.
Burial took place Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 25, 2020.