Eleanor S. Volpe, 86, of Hadley Road, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Taylor Community.
"Ellie" was born on November 30, 1933 in Lebanon, NH the daughter to the late Emmett and Gladys (Biathrow) Stewart of Enfield, NH. Her father was a District Court Judge. Enfield, having no dedicated courthouse; court would be held at the Stewart home. Ellie attended Plymouth Teacher's College where she graduated in 1955 with her Bachelor's Degree in Education.
Ellie began her teaching career at Bowman Street School. She and Tom married in 1956. Ellie soon thereafter taught at Sparrow's Point School, (Maryland) while Thomas, was stationed in Baltimore during his time in the military. They returned to Manchester where she taught at the Gossler Park School. Eleanor and her husband then moved to Laconia and in 1959, purchasing an interest in Melcher & Prescott Insurance Agency
Ellie was a tremendous athlete and was honored at a Boston Braves game for her skill as a baseball player playing boy's high school baseball. She was offered a professional softball contract by Raybestos Brake Co., but declined the offer. Ellie will be remembered for her remarkable sense of humor, her caring and warm heart and her unending devotion to her family.
Eleanor is survived by her husband of 64 years, H. Thomas Volpe of Laconia; her son, Chris Volpe of Gilford; brothers, Emmett Stewart (and Perla Harlick) of Los Angeles, CA and John Stewart of Derry, NH; her sister, Janet Knowles of North Hampton, NH; four nieces, Stacey Erosa and her husband, Michael, Carol Stewart, Lynn Aslin, and Kristi Mandravellos, her husband Tony, and their son, Anthony; three nephews, Barry Knowles, Scott Knowles, and William "Jay" Knowles and his wife, Xiaohui Geng Knowles and their daughter, Jennifer. In addition to her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her son, Stewart Volpe.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Meredith, NH.
