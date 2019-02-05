GOFFSTOWN - Eleanor "Ellie" Misso, 79, of Goffstown, NH passed away on January 29, 2019.
Born in Weehawken, NJ May 3, 1939. She was the daughter of Gustave and Anna Wilke. She married Anthony "Tony" Misso and raised five children, Nicholas Misso, Rosemarie Misso, Victoria Misso, Anthony Misso Jr. and Marilyn Dietz.
Her family moved to Weare, NH in 1970. She worked at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home for several years and then retired from Osram Sylvania in Hillsborough, NH.
Ellie was always active in her community. She was a member of the Moose Club and American Legion in Hillsborough. Ellie was a resident of the Hillsborough County Nursing Home for five-plus years where she was the president of the resident council. Her interests include playing cards, cribbage, knitting, painting, gardening and other crafts.
Ellie also has 2 grandchildren Richard Misso and Nicole Misso and one great-grandchild Jason Misso.
SERVICES: There will be a celebration of life gathering at the American Legion in Hillsborough on February 9 from 1 to 5â€¯p.m.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 5, 2019