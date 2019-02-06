Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER - Eleni Broulidakis, 88, passed away after a long period of declining health on February 5, 2019. She was born December 22, 1930 in Pireas, Greece, daughter of the late George and Katarina Louvari. She enjoyed 53 years of marriage with her late husband, Emmanuel Broulidakis.



Eleni was raised and educated near Athens, Greece. As a young child, she survived the German Occupation of Greece during World War II. In 1970, she and her husband moved their family to New Hampshire. Eleni found great comfort in her faith and was a devoted parishioner of the Dormition of the Theotokos Church in Concord. A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, family was paramount in Eleni's life.



She leaves behind her four sons, George and his wife Valarie, Andrew and his wife Stacy, Christos, and Jim and his wife Sonya; fourteen grandchildren, Alexander, Nicholas, Chris, Jennifer, Matthew, Talia, Sophia, Rosemary, Ray, Eleni, Fofi, Manny, Johnny and George; four great-grandchildren, Maximus, Avery, Elias and Stelios; as well as several nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Rachel, and her brother and two sisters.



Eleni's funeral service will take place on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Dormition of the Theotokos Orthodox Church, 4 Union Street, Concord. She will be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery, 765 Brown Ave., Manchester, following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Dormition of the Theotokos Orthodox Church.



Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Eleni's online obituary, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



MANCHESTER - Eleni Broulidakis, 88, passed away after a long period of declining health on February 5, 2019. She was born December 22, 1930 in Pireas, Greece, daughter of the late George and Katarina Louvari. She enjoyed 53 years of marriage with her late husband, Emmanuel Broulidakis.Eleni was raised and educated near Athens, Greece. As a young child, she survived the German Occupation of Greece during World War II. In 1970, she and her husband moved their family to New Hampshire. Eleni found great comfort in her faith and was a devoted parishioner of the Dormition of the Theotokos Church in Concord. A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, family was paramount in Eleni's life.She leaves behind her four sons, George and his wife Valarie, Andrew and his wife Stacy, Christos, and Jim and his wife Sonya; fourteen grandchildren, Alexander, Nicholas, Chris, Jennifer, Matthew, Talia, Sophia, Rosemary, Ray, Eleni, Fofi, Manny, Johnny and George; four great-grandchildren, Maximus, Avery, Elias and Stelios; as well as several nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Rachel, and her brother and two sisters.Eleni's funeral service will take place on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Dormition of the Theotokos Orthodox Church, 4 Union Street, Concord. She will be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery, 765 Brown Ave., Manchester, following the service.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Dormition of the Theotokos Orthodox Church.Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Eleni's online obituary, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Funeral Home Phaneuf Funeral Homes

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-5777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close