Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wiggins-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:30 PM
Wiggins-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
SOMERSWORTH - Eli Kovalik Jr., of Somersworth, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover after a brief illness.
Born in 1932 in Berlin, he was the second child of Eli Kovalik Sr. and Theodora Kovalik.
Eli graduated from Berlin High School in 1950 and shortly thereafter served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the time of the Korean War.
In June of 1957, he married his hometown sweetheart, Patricia "Patty" Jones of Gorham. They lived for several years in the Seacoast area before settling in Somersworth in 1967 when Eli began working for General Electric, continuing through to his retirement as a laboratory technician in 1993.
A simple, hardworking, and dedicated man, Eli's clear priority in life revolved around the care and provision for his wife and children. He loved his family and always put them first before his many interests, which included Ten-pin bowling for the GE Jets, trapshooting, competitive handgun shooting, golf, billiards, wild mushroom picking, and working the daily crosswords, cryptoquip, and especially the jumble.
In his younger days, he enjoyed skiing, ski jumping, fly-fishing and hunting. Over the years he developed a keen interest in lake trout fishing in the big lakes of New Hampshire. He consistently fished his "secret spot" for the biggest lakers, which can now be revealed as being near Sandwich Bay on big Squam Lake!
Family members include his wife of 62 years, Patricia; a son, Thomas Kovalik of Lebanon, Maine; a daughter, Jennifer Santamaria, and her husband, Rob, of Las Vegas, Nev.; his two lovely granddaughters, Anya and Nadia Santamaria; and nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his younger sister, Jennie Corriveau; and his older brother, Dr. John Kovalik.
.
SERVICES: A funeral service is planned for Friday, May 3, in Wiggins-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. before the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's Charity.
To sign an online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 1, 2019
