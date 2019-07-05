Eli Phillip Hanak (2014 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My heart breaks for you all! I am praying for you now and..."
    - Alyssa Robie
  • "We send our heartfelt condolences and healing prayers to..."
    - Michelle Robert Mitch Leblanc
  • "Sending prayers of hope and healing to your entire family..."
    - Shawn Hanlon
  • "We are sending prayers that your hearts heal quickly."
    - Melanie and Leon Austin
  • " So so sorry to hear of your loss our thoughts and prayers..."
    - Mike & Sue Vaillancourt
Service Information
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-5777
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Manchester Christian Church
1308 Wellington Road
Manchester, NH
View Map
Obituary
Eli Phillip Hanak, 5, of Candia, was welcomed home into the arms of our Lord and Savior on July 1, 2019.

Eli was born on March 15, 2014 in Nashua, the son of Phillip and Hannah (Gurney) Hanak. He loved to play outdoors, catching frogs and caterpillars. He enjoyed eating sticks of butter and showing his muscles. But most of all, he enjoyed being a big brother. Everyone who knew Eli absolutely loved him. He lit up every room with his mischievous smile and puppy dog eyes. He was the epitome of pure love. Eli's soul is one of the rarest, most beautiful with a lot of sweetness little bit of spice. Eli may have been only 5, but had the strength of a 10 year old, and a heart unmatched by any. He will be missed every day until we are all reunited in Gods kingdom.

Eli is survived by his parents; two brothers, Jack William Hanak and Carson Ward Hanak both of Candia; his maternal grandparents, William and Charlotte Gurney of Candia; his paternal grandparents, James and Susan Hanak of Raymond; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

A gathering and celebration of Eli's life will take place on Saturday from 4 PM to 7 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St. Manchester. A Memorial Service will be held for Eli at Manchester Christian Church on Monday at 10:00 AM, 1308 Wellington Rd, Manchester. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on July 5, 2019
