Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Manchester Christian Church 1308 Wellington Road Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eli Phillip Hanak, 5, of Candia, was welcomed home into the arms of our Lord and Savior on July 1, 2019.



Eli was born on March 15, 2014 in Nashua, the son of Phillip and Hannah (Gurney) Hanak. He loved to play outdoors, catching frogs and caterpillars. He enjoyed eating sticks of butter and showing his muscles. But most of all, he enjoyed being a big brother. Everyone who knew Eli absolutely loved him. He lit up every room with his mischievous smile and puppy dog eyes. He was the epitome of pure love. Eli's soul is one of the rarest, most beautiful with a lot of sweetness little bit of spice. Eli may have been only 5, but had the strength of a 10 year old, and a heart unmatched by any. He will be missed every day until we are all reunited in Gods kingdom.



Eli is survived by his parents; two brothers, Jack William Hanak and Carson Ward Hanak both of Candia; his maternal grandparents, William and Charlotte Gurney of Candia; his paternal grandparents, James and Susan Hanak of Raymond; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.



A gathering and celebration of Eli's life will take place on Saturday from 4 PM to 7 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St. Manchester. A Memorial Service will be held for Eli at Manchester Christian Church on Monday at 10:00 AM, 1308 Wellington Rd, Manchester. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



Eli Phillip Hanak, 5, of Candia, was welcomed home into the arms of our Lord and Savior on July 1, 2019.Eli was born on March 15, 2014 in Nashua, the son of Phillip and Hannah (Gurney) Hanak. He loved to play outdoors, catching frogs and caterpillars. He enjoyed eating sticks of butter and showing his muscles. But most of all, he enjoyed being a big brother. Everyone who knew Eli absolutely loved him. He lit up every room with his mischievous smile and puppy dog eyes. He was the epitome of pure love. Eli's soul is one of the rarest, most beautiful with a lot of sweetness little bit of spice. Eli may have been only 5, but had the strength of a 10 year old, and a heart unmatched by any. He will be missed every day until we are all reunited in Gods kingdom.Eli is survived by his parents; two brothers, Jack William Hanak and Carson Ward Hanak both of Candia; his maternal grandparents, William and Charlotte Gurney of Candia; his paternal grandparents, James and Susan Hanak of Raymond; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.A gathering and celebration of Eli's life will take place on Saturday from 4 PM to 7 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St. Manchester. A Memorial Service will be held for Eli at Manchester Christian Church on Monday at 10:00 AM, 1308 Wellington Rd, Manchester. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Published in Union Leader on July 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close