Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 40 Andrew Jarvis Dr Portsmouth , NH View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 40 Andrew Jarvis Dr Portsmouth , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Elias (Louis) James Georgopoulos, age 87, of Rye, N.H., and Boca Raton, Fla. He passed peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Hospice by the Sea in Boca Raton, Fla., after a courageous battle with various health conditions.



Louis was born in Manchester, N.H., to the late James Elias Georgopoulos and Eugenia (Basiliou) Georgopoulos.



Louis was a proud graduate of Manchester Central High School ('51) and the University of New Hampshire ('55). He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNH, and went on to establish and manage several successful businesses over his lifetime.



Most notably, Louis operated the well-known men's clothing store, Jim's Oxford Shop, founded by his father James in 1907, for nearly 40 years. While under Louis' leadership, Jim's Oxford Shop became the go-to destination for politicians, businessmen and dignitaries to find high-end, quality menswear and have lively discussions about politics and the local economy.



Louis was never one to shy away from a good story, always making it a point to dig into his repertoire of jokes to find a few he knew would make you laugh.



Louis was also one of NH's most notable politicians. He spent 6 years (3 terms) serving on the Manchester, N.H., Board of Mayor and Aldermen from Ward 1, and another 6 years (3 terms) as an Executive Councilor from the 4th District. Louis was instrumental in the election of a number of local and national politicians, and always reminisced about spending time advocating for the Greek government in Washington, D.C. - one of his proudest achievements.



A man of many interests, Louis was a pioneer in the factory outlet and extreme sports business, creating several retail brands over the years, including The Male Rack in 1969 and Famous Ski Togs Factory Outlets in 1973, which had locations throughout New England including Manchester, Newington, Hampton, and West Lebanon, N.H.; Portland, Maine; and Framingham, Mass. Louis also created two skateboard parks in the late 1970s: Great Bay Skateboard Park in Newington, N.H., and The Wizard Skateboard park in Hooksett, N.H. He was a visionary and always ahead of his time.



In the 1980s, Louis switched his focus from business to real estate. He founded and ran Points East Properties in New Hampshire, Maine, and Florida. Louis' love of people allowed him to excel in real estate, where he helped thousands of people buy and sell homes and businesses over many years. After selling Points East Properties to a nationwide conglomerate, NRT, Louis spent his free time with his beautiful wife and grandchildren and on the golf course, where he was always trying to keep pace with his grandson's impressive handicap.



Louis loved to play golf and coach Little League baseball and softball. He served as the President of North Little League in Manchester, N.H., for four years and, as those who know him would not be surprised to hear, enjoyed keeping the field as green as a major league ballpark.



While in grammar school and high school, Louis developed a passion for singing and acting, which led to his lifelong love affair with the Gilbert and Sullivan operettas. Louis would play these operettas every chance he had, blasting the music in the car, at the house, in the office, and at his clothing stores. His love for the arts extended into his collection of paintings and sculptures. Louis supported local artists as well as artists with a connection to N.H. Louis also supported art institutions like the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester with his James Georgopoulos Scholarship.



He was passionately committed to public service and community involvement. Louis served on many Boards of Directors, including the Bedford Bank, Downtown Manchester Association, Cross Roads halfway house, Manchester Art and Sciences, NH Youth Center, and the Union Leader Advisory Board. He also served as a Trustee of the University System of New Hampshire from 1987 to 2001.



Louis' friendliness and love of life was contagious. He couldn't go anywhere without chatting up the person next to him, who would inevitably become one of the many friends he's acquired throughout his extraordinary life. Louis will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His grandchildren will especially miss their wonderfully spontaneous, fun-loving Papou.



He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Aphrodite (Zoulamis) Georgopoulos; his three children, daughter Eugenia (Jeannie) Singleton, son James Georgopoulos (and wife Allison), and son Dean Georgopoulos (and wife Jessica); his five grandchildren, Brendan Singleton (and wife Franciely), Kelly Singleton, Stavros Georgopoulos, Karston Georgopoulos and Alexander Georgopoulos; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews throughout the United States and in Australia; brothers-in-law Chris Zoulamis (and wife Niki) and Paul Zoulamis, and sister-in-law Angel Zoulamis. He was predeceased by his four sisters: Vasilike Chambers, Julia Manherz, Maria Goodman and Artemis Goumas.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 40 Andrew Jarvis Dr., Portsmouth, with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Committal services will follow in Central Cemetery in Rye.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 40 Andrew Jarvis Dr., Portsmouth, NH 03801.



Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester is in charge of arrangements.



