Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eliette "Lee" MacDonald. View Sign

Eliette "Lee" MacDonald 95, of Windham NH died at her home Tuesday, January 15, surrounded by her four children. She was the beloved wife of Vincent "Vinnie" MacDonald for 64 years until his passing.



Born in Rochester, New Hampshire, on March 23, 1923 she was the daughter of the late Wlifred Huppe and Emilia Payeur.



She lived in Portsmouth, Manchester, Atlantic City NJ, Winston Salem and Greensboro NC and retired to Pelham NH.



Lee was proud of her work as a supervisor in a military defense factory during WWII, and then as a full time home maker raising 4 children.



She was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling, knitting and playing cards.



She was a longtime parishioner of St. Patrick Church in Pelham N.H.



She is survived by four children; Diane M. Rothwell of Nashua, NH; Douglas V. MacDonald and his wife Linda of Windham, NH; Carol L. Maraldo and her husband Joseph of Sunapee, NH; Stephen D. MacDonald of Candia, NH; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



Per her wishes no calling hours are planned, A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2019.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to the Food Pantry of Pelham, 12 Main St Pelham NH 03076.

Eliette "Lee" MacDonald 95, of Windham NH died at her home Tuesday, January 15, surrounded by her four children. She was the beloved wife of Vincent "Vinnie" MacDonald for 64 years until his passing.Born in Rochester, New Hampshire, on March 23, 1923 she was the daughter of the late Wlifred Huppe and Emilia Payeur.She lived in Portsmouth, Manchester, Atlantic City NJ, Winston Salem and Greensboro NC and retired to Pelham NH.Lee was proud of her work as a supervisor in a military defense factory during WWII, and then as a full time home maker raising 4 children.She was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling, knitting and playing cards.She was a longtime parishioner of St. Patrick Church in Pelham N.H.She is survived by four children; Diane M. Rothwell of Nashua, NH; Douglas V. MacDonald and his wife Linda of Windham, NH; Carol L. Maraldo and her husband Joseph of Sunapee, NH; Stephen D. MacDonald of Candia, NH; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.Per her wishes no calling hours are planned, A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2019.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to the Food Pantry of Pelham, 12 Main St Pelham NH 03076. http://www.stpatricks-pelham.com/ Published in Union Leader on Feb. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close