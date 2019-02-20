Elinor L. Davis

  • "I am sad to hear of your passing Miss Ellie. I'll never..."
    - Mitchell Tufts
  • "So sorry to hear of your mothers passing She was a..."
    - Pat Sholds
  • "God Bless you. Thank you, Ralph and your family for many..."
    - Debbie Downey
  • "You were such a wonderful, hard working, beautiful person. ..."
    - Cheryl Milan
  • "Very sad news my heartfelt sympathy to the family. Many..."
    - Mary Ellen and Andy Brown

Dover, NH. Elinor L. Davis, 87, formerly of Lebanon, ME died Monday Feb. 18, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born July 17, 1931 in Deerfield, NH the daughter of the late Waldo and Beatrice (Smith) Twombly. She has resided most of her life in Greenland, NH until she and her husband built their campground in Lebanon, ME. With her husband they owned and operated the Kings and Queens Court Vacation Resort for many years. Prior to that she worked in data processing for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. She enjoyed reading and spending winters in Florida.

The widow of Ralph Davis who died in 2003 she is survived by daughters, Diane Vetter, Lebanon, ME, Marcia Vetter, Rochester, NH, Sandra and husband Clayton Duguay, Auburn, NH, Cathy Brown, Lebanon, ME; grandchildren, Rachel, Craig, Elizabeth, Vanessa, Nicole, Erica; great grandchildren, Catherine, Kyle, Jack and Madison; siblings, David Twombly, Edith Kimball, Waldo Twombly, Jr, Priscilla Foss, all of Deerfield, NH She was predeceased by her grandson, David Vetter and siblings, Everett, Lawrence, Elizabeth, Alice.

Family and friends may visit Thursday March 7, 2019 from 4-6PM at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, NH.

A private burial will be held in the spring in Rochester Cemetery, Rochester, NH.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the David R. Vetter Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Superintendent of Schools, MSAD # 60, P.O. Box 815, North Berwick, ME 03906.

Published in Union Leader on Feb. 20, 2019
