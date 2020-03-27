Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elisabeth "Betsy" (Norris) Sanders. View Sign Service Information Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home 116 Main Street Plaistow , NH 03865 (603)-382-2233 Send Flowers Obituary

DANVILLE - Elisabeth "Betsy" (Norris) Sanders, 74, a longtime resident of Danville, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, in her home with her husband by her side after a period of declining health.



Born in Indiana, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Margaret (Tomb) Norris.



She graduated from Stuart Hall and later earned her bachelor's degree in business from Southern New Hampshire University. In addition, Betsy did further studies at Williams College and Rutgers University.



Betsy worked many years for Bank of New England and retired as a senior vice president. She later worked as a banking computer systems consultant in Bermuda, Jamaica and Barbados.



She served six terms as a state representative for New Hampshire, Rockingham County, District 12, including the town of Danville.



Betsy was a member of the Southeast Land Trust; New Hampshire Timberland Owners Association; Village Improvement and Red Schoolhouse Historical Society of Danville; and the Daughters of the American Revolution.



She also enjoyed traveling several times to Bermuda and the Caribbean.



Betsy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered.



Family members include her husband of 52 years, Alan R. Sanders; a brother, James Norris of Potomac Falls, Va.; a sister, Anne Norris Kast of Bermuda; her niece, Elisabeth Bell Kast of Bermuda; and a nephew, James Carnes Norris of Virginia.



SERVICES: Because of the national health emergency, funeral arrangements will be private under the direction of Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow.



A graveside service and celebration of her life will be held in June of this year at Old Meetinghouse Cemetery, Danville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the North Danville Village Improvement Society, 61 Beach Plain Road, Danville, N.H. 03819 or the South East Land Trust, 6 Center St., Exeter, N.H.



