Elisabeth "Betsy" (Norris) Sanders, 74, a longtime resident of Danville, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home, with her husband by her side, following a period of declining health.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1:00 PM at the Meetinghouse Cemetery, 470 Main St., Danville, NH. Arrangements are under the direction of Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH. For the full obituary or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.brooksidechapelfh.com.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1:00 PM at the Meetinghouse Cemetery, 470 Main St., Danville, NH. Arrangements are under the direction of Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH. For the full obituary or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.brooksidechapelfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 17, 2020.