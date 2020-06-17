Elisabeth "Betsy" (Norris) Sanders
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elisabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elisabeth "Betsy" (Norris) Sanders, 74, a longtime resident of Danville, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home, with her husband by her side, following a period of declining health.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1:00 PM at the Meetinghouse Cemetery, 470 Main St., Danville, NH. Arrangements are under the direction of Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH. For the full obituary or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.brooksidechapelfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home
116 Main Street
Plaistow, NH 03865
603-382-2233
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved