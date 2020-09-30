Elizabeth A Blunda aka "Betty Boop", passed away at the age of 74 under Hospice care peacefully at home with her family on September 22, 2020, after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. She was born in Rumford, Maine on July 23, 1946, to the late Albert and Anna Carrier. She was a loving Partner, Mother, and Grandmother.
Betty was predeceased by her partner Mary Belanger and son Marc Belanger, her sister Cindy Lentile and nephew Jared Lentile. Betty is survived by her Aunt Mary Morrison; brother Timothy Carrier; son Kevin Belanger and his wife Jennifer and their children Zachary, Bethany, Alexis, and great-granddaughter Arya Chi; daughter Linda Emerson and husband David; niece Sarah Weeks and her husband Steven and their children Quinn, Aiden, and Cullen; nephew Joey Lentile Jr and his children Victoria and Gabriella; cousin and caretaker Catherine Schwenk; cousin Tammy Speed. Betty will be sadly missed by many other family members, friends, and those who supported her during her illness.
Betty worked at Catholic Medical Center and The Elliot Hospital as a Sterile Processing Tech for over 30 years. She also was an avid volunteer at The Elliot for over 6 years and contributed thousands of hours to the hospital. Betty Graduated in 1960, from Saint Mary's School, Westbrook Maine.
Betty enjoyed crafting for all seasons, fishing anytime she could, cooking elaborate meals daily for her family, and of course yelling because she cared, Her passion was READING that included thousands of books in her personal collection. Most of all Betty enjoyed time with her loved ones.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The Durning, Bykowski and Young Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com
for on-line condolences.