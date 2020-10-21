Elizabeth Anne (Gorton) Woodbury passed away on Friday October 16, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. She was born on May 11, 1960 in Haverhill Massachusetts, the daughter of Roy Gorton and Peggy (Peters) Gorton. She was the wife of Lawrence Woodbury. They were married on September 29, 2015 in Manchester New Hampshire.
She was a graduate of Central High School in Manchester, New Hampshire. She spent her life caring for others and their families. She enjoyed crocheting and crafting in her free time. She was an avid collector of teddy bears.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband Lawrence, her three sons Kristopher, Matthew and Charles and adopted children Bethany Morgan and Rebecca Morgan and their children Andrew, Joseph, Jamie and Jaxson; siblings, Douglas Gorton, Jodi Gorton, Patti Demers, and Tami Gorton; and grand nieces and nephews. She was well known to everyone as Mom.
A Celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held on Thursday, October 22nd from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH. Family & friends are welcome to attend. Please note that current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
To view Elizabeth's online tribute, or send flowers or condolences to the family, visit www.Phaneuf.net
