Elizabeth "Beth" (Shallow) Cox, 81, of Merrimack NH passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 after a period of declining health.
She was born in Concord NH, on June 18, 1939 the daughter of the late Holman and Claribel Shallow.
Beth was a long time Merrimack, NH residence where she enjoyed spending time with her knitting group, playing cards or listening to summer concerts at the gazebo with her friends and family.
She was an active member of St. James Methodist Church in Merrimack NH where she volunteered for sewing projects or the Sunday services but her true happiness came from time with her family whether it was Sunday dinners or long weekend drives with her husband of 56 years.
Beth is survived by her loving husband Dexter Cox; her two children Brian Cox of Manchester and Karen Hurley and her husband Scott of Merrimack; her granddaughter Julia, and her sister Claire Hunter of Weare.
Due to current public health and safety concerns, funeral services for Beth will be limited to immediate family members and held privately. Beth's interment will take place at Westlawn Cemetery in Goffstown, NH. We thank you for your understanding during these difficult times.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St James Methodist Church, 646 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack NH 03054
To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com