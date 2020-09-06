1/1
Elizabeth Ann Cox
1939 - 2020
Elizabeth "Beth" (Shallow) Cox, 81, of Merrimack NH passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 after a period of declining health.

She was born in Concord NH, on June 18, 1939 the daughter of the late Holman and Claribel Shallow.

Beth was a long time Merrimack, NH residence where she enjoyed spending time with her knitting group, playing cards or listening to summer concerts at the gazebo with her friends and family.

She was an active member of St. James Methodist Church in Merrimack NH where she volunteered for sewing projects or the Sunday services but her true happiness came from time with her family whether it was Sunday dinners or long weekend drives with her husband of 56 years.

Beth is survived by her loving husband Dexter Cox; her two children Brian Cox of Manchester and Karen Hurley and her husband Scott of Merrimack; her granddaughter Julia, and her sister Claire Hunter of Weare.

Due to current public health and safety concerns, funeral services for Beth will be limited to immediate family members and held privately. Beth's interment will take place at Westlawn Cemetery in Goffstown, NH. We thank you for your understanding during these difficult times.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St James Methodist Church, 646 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack NH 03054

To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Memories & Condolences

9 entries
September 5, 2020
I am so sorry. I worked with Beth for a long time at Caldor, and we used to go out to lunch, several times over the years.
Mary Esposito-Czeciuk
Friend
September 4, 2020
Beth was the best sister- in- law ever! We enjoyed many good times together with our families. I will never forget the day I first met her. She and Dexter, my brother were on their way to a dance. She had on a red chiffon dress identical to one that I had. I shall miss her.
Diane Cox&#8211;Clapp
Family
September 4, 2020
I am so sorry for the passing of your mom Karen. Thoughts to you and your family. Mrs. Cox was so sweet and patient with us as teenagers lol and i did enjoy running into her time to time. When I would see her working at the card store - we would talk about Julia like a proud grandma. She will be missed. ❤
Tracey Colon
Friend
September 4, 2020
Beth was an angel, on earth. A wonderful Daughter, Wife, Mother, Friend and was always so kind, to everyone. I will miss her so much.
Betty-Lou O'Brien
Friend
September 3, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your mother passing. She was a lovely woman and I'm sure you will miss her terribly. My prayers are with you and your family.
Carol O'Hare
September 3, 2020
Karen I am so sorry for your loss your mom was a wonderful person may she Rest In Peace Linda Dudley
Linda Dudley
September 3, 2020
Claire and Teri, so sorry for your loss. Our hearts are with you both. Love Terry Ferris and Skip Schnetzer
Terry Ferris
Neighbor
September 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Donna Silverman
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
