Elizabeth Ann Kruger, died peacefully at HCNH in Goffstown on March 11th, 2020; just one day prior to her 85th birthday. Betty was born on March 12,1935 in Philadelphia. Daughter of Andrew Richards and Elizabeth Shaw, Betty was raised in Upper Darby, PA. where she graduated valedictorian from the Academy of Sacred Heart. She leaves behind 3 sons, Frank Comito, Michael Comito, and Robert Comito and daughter Kim Draper, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving parents, brother, sister and husband, Jack Kruger along with children Karen, Keith, Kenneth, and Kevin Kruger. Calling hours are Tuesday, March 17th at French & Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast St Goffstown from 9:30am -10:30am. A Catholic Mass will be held at 11:00am at St. Lawrence Church in Goffstown, immediately followed by a burial at West Lawn Cemetery. At this time we will also be laying to rest her son Kevin Kruger who passed away early last year. For more information or to sign an online guestbook go to www.frenchandrising.com
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 15, 2020