Elizabeth Ann (Scholl) O'Maley, age 89, of Alton, NH, died peacefully, January 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at Birch Heights in Derry, NH, where she most recently resided.



Born November 15, 1930 in Port Washington, Wisconsin, she lived in Chicago, Illinois, raised her children in Reading, Massachusetts and retired at Sunset Lake in Alton, NH.



A beloved mother and wife, she was the widow of Francis J. O'Maley, who died in 2005.



Bette was a remarkable woman to all that knew her. She had limitless energy and loved playing tennis, cross country skiing, kayaking and playing games with the Lady's of the Lake . She was an avid sports fan. The Red Sox were her favorite and would routinely schedule her day around game time so that she could watch them. When the Red Sox were not in season she also enjoyed the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. Watching tennis was also a favorite activity for her. Most recently she commented that she was impressed with the many young talented women joining the game.



Bette cherished her time at Sunset Lake. She and her husband Frank made building their lake home an act of love for the entire family. The property had been in the family since the 1940's. They spent nearly a decade building the home that will endure as a family legacy and meeting place for years and generations to come. She especially loved circling the shoreline on Sunset Lake in her pontoon boat with her family on board.



Survived by her five children: Kevin and wife Susan O'Maley, Mary and husband Frank Cirone, Colleen and husband Frank Maggio, Julie and husband Todd Davis, Eileen Bens-Burke and husband Bill Burke, 14 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren with twin boys on the way, 2 sisters: Joan Schlegel and Madeline "Mimi" Scholl, several Nieces and Nephews and 2 sister in law's: Maggie Scholl and Audrey O'Maley. Predeceased by her brother Walter "Sonny" Scholl.



Calling hours are Tuesday from 4-8pm at Peaslee Alton Funeral Home, 12 School Street, Alton, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11am at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 40 Hidden Springs Road, (Route 28N) in Alton, NH with Fr. Robert F. Cole, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will be in the spring at New Riverside Cemetery in Alton. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to: Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054.



