Elizabeth Ann Rizk
56, of Cumberland, RI passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Richard Turcotte. Born in Manchester, NH, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Jacqueline (Provost) Jarosz. She resided in Cumberland, RI for the past 10 years, previously residing in Barnstead, NH. Mrs. Rizk, was employed as a Pharmacy Tech Specialist for the AllCare Plus Pharmacy in Northborough, MA. Liz was a member of the Woonsocket Elks Club #850. She enjoyed cooking, crafting, trips to the casino and racetrack, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Dannika. She leaves her daughter, Rachel Spence and her partner Daniel McIntosh of Dalton, MA; her granddaughter, Dannika Spence; her sister, Joann; as well as her close friends and Elks family. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Liz's Life Celebration to be held Sunday, September 6, 2020 with Visiting Hours from 3 to 5 PM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 5 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, #200, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Framingham, Massachusetts 01701. ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
SEP
6
Prayer Service
05:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
