Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Beth (Williams) Castricone. View Sign Service Information Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 (603)-898-9552 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Beth" (Williams) Castricone, 66 of Exeter, NH, died peacefully at her daughter's home in Dover, NH on August 24, 2019.



Beth was born in Utica, NY on February 19, 1953 to the late John and Ruth (Robinson) Williams. She grew up in Oxford, North Carolina and Salem, NH, and was a graduate of Salem High School class of 1971. She was a resident of Exeter, NH for the past 9 years, formerly residing in Derry and Windham, NH.



In her life Beth enjoyed her time with her family and friends, traveled and volunteered her time to many Veteran's causes. She was a 4 time Department President of the Derry, NH VFW Ladies Auxiliary, where she was awarded President of the Year in 2006/2007. She became NH State President of the NH VFW Ladies Auxiliary in 2008 where she worked diligently with families of deployed service members. Beth served 3 two year terms on the board of managers of the NH Veterans Home working to improve the lives of men and women who have served our country. She held numerous chairmanships in the department auxiliary and cherished the time she spent working with the Voice of Democracy program. Beth's greatest passion was the times she spent with friends and family sitting by the ocean, listening to the waves, with the sea breeze blowing at her face.



In addition to her parents, Beth was predeceased by her brother John Williams. She is survived by her cherished partner Rick Zecchini of Exeter, NH, her daughters; Christen Curran and Gary Millward of Dover, NH, Cathryn Franco and her husband Mark of Manchester, NH, her step children; Sarah Kisielewski and Tim Mullane of Claremont, NH, Elicia Zecchini and Elizabeth Fitzgerald of Plaistow, NH, Victoria Zecchini of Kingston, NH, and William Zecchini of Kingston, NH, and her brother Michael and his wife Lori Williams of Bradford, MA.



Beth was the proud grandmother of James Tanner, Alison Tanner, Daniel Curran, Meghan Curran, and Noah Mullane and great grandmother to Jonathan Tanner. She also leaves behind her sister in law Jane Williams of Arkansas, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and very dear friends.



Visitation will be held August 28, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH with a funeral service starting at 7:00 PM. Cremation and a private burial will follow at a later time.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: or the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary. For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit

Elizabeth "Beth" (Williams) Castricone, 66 of Exeter, NH, died peacefully at her daughter's home in Dover, NH on August 24, 2019.Beth was born in Utica, NY on February 19, 1953 to the late John and Ruth (Robinson) Williams. She grew up in Oxford, North Carolina and Salem, NH, and was a graduate of Salem High School class of 1971. She was a resident of Exeter, NH for the past 9 years, formerly residing in Derry and Windham, NH.In her life Beth enjoyed her time with her family and friends, traveled and volunteered her time to many Veteran's causes. She was a 4 time Department President of the Derry, NH VFW Ladies Auxiliary, where she was awarded President of the Year in 2006/2007. She became NH State President of the NH VFW Ladies Auxiliary in 2008 where she worked diligently with families of deployed service members. Beth served 3 two year terms on the board of managers of the NH Veterans Home working to improve the lives of men and women who have served our country. She held numerous chairmanships in the department auxiliary and cherished the time she spent working with the Voice of Democracy program. Beth's greatest passion was the times she spent with friends and family sitting by the ocean, listening to the waves, with the sea breeze blowing at her face.In addition to her parents, Beth was predeceased by her brother John Williams. She is survived by her cherished partner Rick Zecchini of Exeter, NH, her daughters; Christen Curran and Gary Millward of Dover, NH, Cathryn Franco and her husband Mark of Manchester, NH, her step children; Sarah Kisielewski and Tim Mullane of Claremont, NH, Elicia Zecchini and Elizabeth Fitzgerald of Plaistow, NH, Victoria Zecchini of Kingston, NH, and William Zecchini of Kingston, NH, and her brother Michael and his wife Lori Williams of Bradford, MA.Beth was the proud grandmother of James Tanner, Alison Tanner, Daniel Curran, Meghan Curran, and Noah Mullane and great grandmother to Jonathan Tanner. She also leaves behind her sister in law Jane Williams of Arkansas, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and very dear friends.Visitation will be held August 28, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH with a funeral service starting at 7:00 PM. Cremation and a private burial will follow at a later time.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: or the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary. For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Aug. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.