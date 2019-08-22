Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Visitation 10:30 AM Holy Transfiguration Liturgy 11:30 AM Holy Transfiguration Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Doris Ashooh, our beloved "Auntie Betty" died peacefully on August 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born to Lebanese immigrants Najeeb and Barbara (Hykil) Ashooh, on June 8, 1929, in Manchester, NH. She graduated from Central High School in 1947 and worked in Manchester for 15 years until she moved to Northern Virginia in 1964. Over the subsequent years, she lived with her dear friend and cousin, Elsie B. Ashooh (deceased August 3, 2019) in Arlington, Fairfax and Alexandria.



In Virginia, Betty worked for American Enterprise Institute for 24 years as a highly regarded copy and production editor of the Public Opinion magazine and many AEI books. Betty had an incredible knack for the English language, the recollection of important dates, names, faces and many events in her family's history. She retired from AEI in 1988.



In addition to being a wonderful cook and baker, Betty was proud to be a founding member of Our Lady of the Cedars Church in Manchester, NH as well as Holy Transfiguration Melkite Greek Catholic Church in McLean, VA. Betty was an active and prominent member of the parish and the Ladies Guild and helped to run numerous parish events, particularly, the Lebanese Holiday Sweets Sale and the Fall Food Festival. She was a well-loved role model to all the women of the church community and her family.



Betty is survived by her brother Roger and his wife Elizabeth of Fairfax, her sister in law Almaz of Manchester, 8 nieces and nephews, 15 great nieces and nephews and numerous family and friends.



Elizabeth will be remembered in Manchester on Friday August 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Cedars Church, 140 Mitchell St. Visitation will be from 10 to am 11 followed by a funeral service. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford. Donations can be made to the Holy Transfiguration Church "In Memory of Elizabeth D. Ashooh" 8501 Lewinsville Rd, McLean, VA 22102. The McHugh Funeral has been entrusted by the family with her care. Condolences may be offered at



