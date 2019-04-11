JERICHO, Vt. - It is with great sadness that the Smith family announces the loss of Elizabeth D. Dunkling at age 96 on April 5, 2019.
"Bette" died unexpectedly following the death of her beloved husband, Gerald L. Smith seven days earlier.
Bette and Gerald's love story began when they were 14 years old. They were separated by World War II, going on to happily marry others and raise families but after each was widowed, rekindled their relationship and deep devotion. They were married in a religious service at the Smith Farm on Nov. 9, 2013. They divided their time between their homes at 1 Back River Road, Durham, and 165 Route 15, Jericho, Vt. Bette gave Gerald the gift of love and laughter; she gave our family the best of herself and the gift of time with our father/grandfather/great-grandfather.
.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 11, 2019