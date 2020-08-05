1/1
Elizabeth Emily Charpentier
1930 - 2020
Elizabeth Emily Charpentier, 90, of Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully at Maple Leaf Health Care on August 3, 2020. Born in Bedford on April 20, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Mildred (Seitz) Blood. She shared 68 years of marriage with her husband, Leo Charpentier.

Elizabeth was a 1948 graduate of Manchester West High School. When she was younger, she worked as a telephone operator. She and Leo had three children, Elaine, David and Henry, and Elizabeth was a devoted homemaker for many years. Later in life, she was a saleswoman for Avon and a treasurer for AARP. In her spare time, she enjoyed cribbage, traveling, bowling and sewing. Elizabeth cherished time spent with family, especially hosting holidays and family get-togethers.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Leo Charpentier of Manchester; her daughter, Elaine Ferland and her husband George of Sanbornton; her sons, David Charpentier of Pinardville and Henry Charpentier of Manchester; her grandchildren, Jason Charpentier of Manchester, Eric Maltais of Epping, Sara Tarara and her husband Michael of Fitchburg, MA, and Crystal Pettis and her husband Aric of Manchester; as well as four great-grandchildren, Kendal Soucy, Waylon Soucy, Nicholas Tarara and Genevieve Tarara. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Henry and Nancy Blood, and her grandson, Sean Charpentier.

Services will be held privately. Elizabeth will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Elizabeth's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net




Published in Union Leader on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
