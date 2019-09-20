Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Betty" Hawko. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Calling hours 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LACONIA - Elizabeth "Betty" (Sweeney) Hawko, 79, of Ledgeview Drive, passed away on Sept. 17, 2019, in the Taylor Home Community.



Born on Nov. 15, 1939, in Somerville, Mass., she was the daughter of Charles B. and Gertrude (Cantwell) Sweeney.



Raised in Arlington, Mass., she graduated from Emmanuel College.



She worked as a second grade teacher in Long Island, N.Y., and Waltham, Mass., before meeting and marrying the love of her life. Betty and Dick began their married life in Hanson, Mass., before moving to New Hampshire. She lived in New Hampshire for the past 45 years, residing in Londonderry, Meredith and Laconia.



Betty was predeceased by her loving husband of 44 years, Richard J. Hawko.



Family members include her six children. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to Teresa Olsen, and her husband, Patrick, and their two children, Colin, and Ellie; Deborah Turgeon, her husband, Lance, and their three children: Ethan, Rebecca, and Malia; Susan Connolly, and her husband, Joseph: and their three children: Abby, Josh, and Anna; Kevin Hawko, and his wife, Nicola and their three children: Emma, Katie, and Brendan; Christine Engelsen, and her husband, Clark, and their six sons: Michael, Matthew and his wife, Nicole, and their son, Teddy, Brian and his wife, Kateri, David and his fiancee, Clara, Daniel, and Sean; Mary Beth Godbout, and her two sons, Ben and his fiancee, Sarah, and Peter. She also leaves her brother, Charles B. Sweeney Jr. of Sun Lakes, Ariz.; and nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law.



Betty was a quiet and reserved woman who placed God and family first. She raised six children with pride and joy and was, in her own words, "chief cook and bottle washer". She shared her love of reading with her children and grandchildren. Betty traveled with her family on many family vacations and loved exploring the history of our country on these vacations. She enjoyed spending time with her family, listening to music, and reading. She was a homemaker, preschool teacher, and served in several volunteer positions in the local schools, and as a Girl Scout troop leader while raising her family.



In addition, she served as a religious education director and teacher, and as a eucharistic minister at the parishes that she attended. Betty was most recently a communicant of St. Andre Bessette Parish in Laconia and St. Charles Borromeo in Meredith.



SERVICES: A calling hour is Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. from Joseph Catholic Church, 30 Church St., Laconia. Burial will follow in the family lot in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia. A reception is planned for the St. Andre Bessette Parish Hall, 277 Union Ave., Laconia, after the burial.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central NH VNA and Hospice, 780 N. Main St., Laconia, N.H. 03246.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is in charge of arrangements.

