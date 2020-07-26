1/1
Elizabeth "Dolly" Hummel
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Dolly" Hummel, 90, of Merrimack passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Community Hospice House after a period of declining health.

She was born in Boston, MA on February 12, 1930 to the late Dominic and Donata (Nenna) Covelli.

Dolly was a vibrant and active member of her community and church. She was instrumental in the startup of the Merrimack PTA Kindergarten, a founding member of St. James Methodist Church and a part of the Merrimack Conservation Committee. She worked for Jordan Marsh and for NH State Rep. Minnie Carswell (Merrimack) during the Gov. John Sununu Administration.

Along with her parents, she was pre-deceased by her two siblings, John Covelli, Sr. and Rose Prokop and Great Granddaughter, Morgan Jones.

She will be forever remembered by her loving husband of 68 years, William Hummel; seven children, Douglas Hummel, Carol and her husband Richard Hall, Roger Hummel and his wife Debi, Robert Hummel, Marc Hummel and his wife Nancy, Jeff Hummel and his wife Tracy, and Elyse Hummel; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren along with 3 nieces and nephews.

Due to current public health and safety concerns, funeral services for Dolly will be limited to immediate family members and held privately. Dolly's interment will take place at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. We thank you for your understanding during these difficult times.

For those who wish, memorial contributions in Dolly's memory can be made to Home, Health & Hospice, c/o Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054

For a complete obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
17 entries
July 26, 2020
Condolences Doug and the entire Hummel Family on the passing of your Mom. She lived a good, vibrant life full of love. RIP Mrs. Hummel
Rick Quintal
Friend
July 25, 2020
Dolly was such a gracious, humble, loving lady. I always felt so special in her
presence. She was so sweet and kind to all. As a Ladybird, she welcomed me
into the RC Flyers' wives club at OTOW the very first time I met her. She will be
missed by many.
Leigh Workman
Friend
July 25, 2020
With deep sympathy, The On Top of the World (Ocala FL) RC Ladybirds
Linda Lohr
July 24, 2020
Doug and family...my deepest condolences for the loss of your mother.
Paul Meehan
Friend
July 24, 2020
Sorry to hear your Mom passed...it's a lifetime ago that seems so clear..her voice..her smile...always kind...last time I saw her, several years ago she was still beautiful ! Always beautiful inside and out..that's my memory and a deep affect for you and the whole family, so much a part of childhood. God Bless each and all.
Janine Lawrence
Friend
July 23, 2020
Carol and family I'm so sorry for the loss of your Mom. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family...
Fran Lefebvre
Friend
July 23, 2020
Such fond memories of the Hummel family. Rest in peace Dolly.
Robert , Noella and Linda Piscopo
Friend
July 23, 2020
Carol and the rest of the Hummel family sorry to hear of your loss I rember het fondly when i worked at 20 century mkt.
William Jonez
Friend
July 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Prayers from the Morgan family!!!
Anne Coleman
Friend
July 23, 2020
We love you so much, Mom. We will miss your vibrant smile and your pure joy. We will miss your singing... and how you can turn any phrase into a song. They are blessed to have you in Heaven and we are looking forward to seeing you there.
With love, Jeff and Tracy
Jeff and Tracy Hummel
Son
July 23, 2020
She always had a smile on her face. She will be missed by all who knew her, especially her loving family. My deepest condolences to all of you for your loss.
vicki jorgensen
Friend
July 23, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. The Heath's.
Scot Heath
July 22, 2020
Will miss your overwhelming love you had for anyone that came to know you. God bless you as you rest in peace with Jesus. Will remember the last memory of you as poked your head out the door and said " see ya later alligator" and we replied " in a while crocadile".
Eddie Coll
Family
July 22, 2020
Condolences to the entire Hummel family! Great memories at the Hummel home growing up!
Chip Decato
Friend
July 22, 2020
I love you with all my heart May you rest in peace with GOD!
Lira Dyer
Friend
July 22, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. May your memories bring you peace and know that she is walking the streets of gold and sitting at Jesus feet.
Larry and Judy Decato
Friend
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved