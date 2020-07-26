Elizabeth "Dolly" Hummel, 90, of Merrimack passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Community Hospice House after a period of declining health.
She was born in Boston, MA on February 12, 1930 to the late Dominic and Donata (Nenna) Covelli.
Dolly was a vibrant and active member of her community and church. She was instrumental in the startup of the Merrimack PTA Kindergarten, a founding member of St. James Methodist Church and a part of the Merrimack Conservation Committee. She worked for Jordan Marsh and for NH State Rep. Minnie Carswell (Merrimack) during the Gov. John Sununu Administration.
Along with her parents, she was pre-deceased by her two siblings, John Covelli, Sr. and Rose Prokop and Great Granddaughter, Morgan Jones.
She will be forever remembered by her loving husband of 68 years, William Hummel; seven children, Douglas Hummel, Carol and her husband Richard Hall, Roger Hummel and his wife Debi, Robert Hummel, Marc Hummel and his wife Nancy, Jeff Hummel and his wife Tracy, and Elyse Hummel; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren along with 3 nieces and nephews.
Due to current public health and safety concerns, funeral services for Dolly will be limited to immediate family members and held privately. Dolly's interment will take place at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. We thank you for your understanding during these difficult times.
For those who wish, memorial contributions in Dolly's memory can be made to Home, Health & Hospice, c/o Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054
