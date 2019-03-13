Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Elizabeth "Bunny" J. (Patnode) BakerWinchester, NH - Elizabeth J. (Patnode) Baker, "Bunny", 83, a resident of Winchester, NH passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 11, 2019, following a period of declining health.



She was born April 7, 1935 in Keene, NH the daughter of Richard and Florence (Putnam) Patnode. Bunny attended local schools and was a 1953 graduate of Thayer High School. On July 3, 1953 she married Kendall "Bud" Baker, Jr.



Throughout her life Bunny was active in her community. When her sons were younger she was very involved in their membership in both Cub and Boy Scouts, serving as a "Den Mother" for many years. She was an active member of the United Church of Winchester, where she served on many boards and committees. In her later years Bunny received multiple certificates of appreciation for her dedication at Applewood in Winchester. She was also active in both the THS Alumni Association and the Historical Society.



Bunny began working for Keene Gas Corporation in 1970. Having a smile for everyone, customers would often stop by the Main Street office simply to say hello. She retired from Keene Gas in 1997.



Above all, Bunny loved her family and was a devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother. Her home was always welcoming to friends, family, and neighbors. Bunny also had a gift for creating beautiful things through her knitting. She was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed watching them. Bunny also enjoyed being a part of various sports including; playing softball, horseback riding, and bowling. During the summer, she often spent time with members of "Camp Anita" at Hampton Beach.



She is survived by two sons, Brian K. Baker, Sr. and his wife Rainna of Winchester, NH and Ron Baker, also of Winchester; her daughter, Carri Trocha and her husband Siegfried of Hooksett, NH; two grandchildren, Jennifer Baker and Matthew Coleman; her granddaughter-in-law, Mandi Baker; her brother, Alfred "Peter" Patnode of Keene and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members. She is predeceased by her husband Kendall, her daughter, Lauri Coleman, her grandson, Brian K. Baker, Jr. and her two sisters, Barbara Cantin and Anita Engle.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 11am at the United Church of Winchester, 4 South Main St. Winchester, NH. There will be no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Church of Winchester, PO Box 33, Winchester, NH. 03470. or to the ELM Memorial Community Center, 21 Durkee St. Winchester, NH. 03470.



The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St. Keene, NH is assisting the family with these arrangements.

