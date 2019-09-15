Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth J. Hill. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth J. Hill, 73, of Derry, N.H., died Wednesday September 11, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, NH.



She was born in Lady



Elizabeth was an extremely creative woman and spent her time with ceramics, painting, stained glass, gardening and most importantly, quilting. She was an award-winning quilter and belonged to four different guilds in various states. She enjoyed many other activities such as playing cards, Mahjong, reading, and being a member of the M'sters Miata Club.



Elizabeth was an avid traveler. She would travel many months out of the year with her husband, Greg. Together they enjoyed various locations such as Florida, Hawaii, the Outer Banks, Europe, Australia, along with various cruise destinations and a recent trip to Disney with the grandkids.



Family was her greatest love. She loved to spend time with her grandkids and even started teaching the oldest how to sew. She made a point to stay up to date with both her immediate and extended family members. In the past year, she spent at least one day a week with the grandkids. These days were known as G&P day. In addition to these special days she always looked forward to the weekly family dinner night at her daughter's house where she shared wine, laughter, stories and recipes with everyone. She was full of life and will be remembered as a loving and caring woman, friend, Gramma, mother and wife.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Gregory Hill; daughter, Laura Noble and husband J.J. Noble; grandson, Clayton Noble; granddaughter, Lillian Noble; son, James Hill; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Lloyd; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Hill and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.



SERVICES: Following cremation, private services will be held by the family at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Rd., Derry, NH 03038.



The Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family. To send a condolence, please visit,

