Elizabeth J. McRoberts
1929 - 2020
Elizabeth J. McRoberts, 90, of Tewksbury, MA and former longtime resident of Merrimack and Nashua, NH, passed away on May 24th, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Oxford, PA on July 3rd, 1929 to the late William and Helen (Kelly) Tennant.

Along with her parents, Elizabeth was pre-deceased by her first husband, Theodore Christiansen in 2002, second husband Robert McRoberts in 2011, and her 12 brothers and sisters.

She will be forever loved and remembered by her children, Steven Christiansen of Medford, MA, Jeffrey Christiansen and his wife Jo of Northport, NY, and Diane and her husband Stephen Foley of Tewksbury, MA; 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at the First Church of Merrimack, 7 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack on Friday, July 3rd at 11 AM which is Bette's 91st birthday. We do ask that those who wish to attend please wear a mask and practice safe social distancing. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

For those who wish, memorial contributions in Elizabeth's memory can be made to charity of their choice.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Church of Merrimack
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
1 entry
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
