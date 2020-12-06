1/1
Elizabeth J. Roy
Elizabeth J. Roy, 75, died on December 3, 2020, at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH. Known as Betty or "Nan" as she was known to her family and friends, was a fun-loving, fun giving unique person known for her sense of humor, generosity, and love of animals. Betty worked hard her whole life in shoe manufacturing, house cleaning, motel housekeeping and pizza delivery. She is survived by two daughters, Mary Glover and Beth Hartford; four grandchildren, Darcy Wright, Joe Devine, Mike Glover and Nathan Devine; five great-grandchildren, Xavier Pina, Malachi Pina, Kylie Devine, Cooper Devine, and Malachi Devine; grandson-in-law, Jayson Pina and granddaughter-in-law Ashley Devine; one sister Linda Smith of Claremont, NH; and her boyfriend of 36 years, Dana Moulton. She is predeceased by husbands Wayne Hartford and Armand Roy. Armand helped Betty raise her oldest grandchild Darcy Wright. She was also predeceased by Annie Flanders who raised Betty as a child. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 11 AM - 1 PM at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH. Funeral Service will follow at 1 PM at the funeral home. A Graveside Service will be held the following day, Friday, December 11th at 11 AM at the Village Cemetery in Fremont, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA.

Published in Union Leader on Dec. 6, 2020.
